Stray cattle under flyover hit traffic

The existence of a garbage transfer station under the flyover of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near the Sector 9 bypass has created filthy civic conditions in the area. Stray cattle foraging through trash under the flyover often disrupt the movement of vehicles. The authorities need to resolve this problem at the earliest and rehabilitate the stray cattle to provide relief to commuters and area residents. Ajay Bahl, Faridabad

No traffic lights near gurugram society

There are no traffic lights in front of the Valley View Society at Gwal Pahari on the Faridabad Road in Gurugram. This leads to chaos when vehicles enter or exit the society, due to the heavy flow of vehicles on the Faridabad Road. It becomes difficult for pedestrians to cross the road at rush hour and many accidents have been reported here. The authorities should instal traffic lights here at the earliest. IPS Anand, Gurugram

