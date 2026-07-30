Stray dog problem persists across public spaces in New Delhi

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Ahead of the Delhi High Court’s review of the capital’s stray dog management measures, a ground inspection across the city suggests that the problem remains unresolved.

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The Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Centre have been asked to submit a detailed status report by July 31 on sterilisation, anti-rabies vaccination, Animal Birth Control (ABC) programmes, shelters and related infrastructure. However, stray dogs continue to be seen in large numbers across markets, residential colonies, parks, educational institutions and hospital premises.

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Residents say the continued presence of stray dogs has raised safety concerns and caused traffic disruptions, questioning the effectiveness of measures taken so far. A visit to Connaught Place, one of Delhi’s busiest commercial areas, found several stray dogs resting on pedestrian pathways and moving in groups amid heavy public movement.

“I came with my friends to visit Connaught Place, but it feels like the area has more dogs than good cafes,” said Prithvi, a West Delhi resident. The situation was similar at Lodhi Garden, where regular visitors said the number of stray dogs had increased in recent months.

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“I come to Lodhi Garden almost every week as it is close to my house. But the increase in the number of dogs is frightening. You never know whether they are sterilised or if they might suddenly attack someone,” said Kritika, a frequent visitor.

Another visitor, Rishabh, said the growing number of dogs had become a concern. “There have always been stray dogs here, but now it feels like their numbers have doubled. They keep reproducing and forming packs,” he said.

Residents in East Delhi also highlighted difficulties caused by dogs occupying roads and lanes.

“Just yesterday, two dogs were lying in the middle of the road in Laxmi Nagar. Vehicles could barely move around them. It is not only the fear of dog bites; drivers often swerve suddenly to avoid hitting them, creating dangerous situations,” said Manika, a resident of the area.

Raagini, a North Delhi resident, said the issue had recently led to an accident. “A couple of days ago, I was travelling to work on a Rapido bike when two dogs suddenly came in front of us. We lost balance and fell, and I injured my ankle,” she said.

BJP leader Vijay Goel, who has repeatedly raised concerns over the stray dog issue, criticised the authorities’ response. “The government seems to be offering only lip service. No concrete action has been taken yet,” he said.

The observations come a day after the MCD laid the foundation stone for a new dog shelter in Dwarka, which is expected to accommodate around 1,500 stray dogs after completion. While the project has been presented as a step towards improving Delhi’s animal management infrastructure, residents say its impact will take time to become visible.

MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the civic body had started work but acknowledged that progress would be gradual.

“The work has just started. We laid the foundation stone for a dog shelter in Dwarka that will house around 1,500 dogs. We are making efforts, although progress is slow. Once these shelters are completed, they will help reduce the number of stray dogs in the capital,” Sharma said.

She also admitted that the city’s existing animal welfare infrastructure remained under strain. Of the 20 ABC centres earlier run by 13 NGOs, seven have remained non-functional since October over alleged non-compliance with Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) norms.

According to Sharma, the MCD is upgrading existing ABC centres to improve sterilisation capacity while expanding shelter facilities.

With the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court seeking concrete action from authorities, the upcoming status report will indicate whether Delhi’s stray dog management programme has moved beyond policy announcements.

For now, residents across the capital say the ground situation remains unchanged, with stray dog packs continuing to occupy public spaces and raising concerns over safety and traffic hazards.