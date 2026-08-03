Strengthen public trust: Delhi Police chief to officers

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar reiterated the force’s commitment to serving citizens in accordance with justice and the rule of law, while stressing the importance of strengthening public trust in the police.

Advertisement

Addressing Delhi Police field officers, including Station House Officers (SHOs) and other senior officials, the Police Commissioner said officers must continue to work in the service of citizens under the principles of justice and law.

Advertisement

“You all continue to work in the service of citizens under justice and law. The public must have confidence that Delhi Police are their own and that in times of trouble, they can approach the police,” the top cop advised police personnel.

Advertisement

Emphasising the need for a people-centric approach, he said the public should have confidence that the Delhi Police belong to them and that they can approach the force whenever they face difficulties.

The Commissioner urged officers to uphold these values while discharging their duties and ensure that citizens feel supported and secure in their interactions with the police.

Advertisement

Drones, hot air balloons banned ahead of I-Day

The Delhi Police have prohibited the operation of drones and several other small aerial platforms across the Capital from August 2 to August 16 as part of the heightened security measures ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The order, issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, will remain in force until August 16 to ensure enhanced security during the I-Day celebrations.

According to the order, the ban applies to a wide range of aerial platforms such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems, quadcopters, remotely piloted aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, microlight aircraft, small powered aircraft, hot air balloons and para jumping from aircraft.