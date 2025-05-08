Strikes fitting reply to terrorism, say residents

As the news of Operation Sindoor spread across the Capital, the dominant mood among Delhiites was one of pride and patriotism. However, amid the applause, a note of caution and concern lingered over the possibility of retaliation and escalation in the region.

Most residents welcomed the military action, hailing it as a fitting reply to terrorism. Rahul, a college student, said, “It’s good to know that these terrorists are being targeted. They should learn that India will not let terrorists harm our families and people.”

Vedant (25), who lives with his family in Delhi, called the strike “a proud and symbolic move.” He said, “It is a tribute to the women whose husbands were killed in the Pahalgam attack.”

For many, the strike was a reaffirmation of the country’s new posture on national security. Prachi, another Delhi resident, said: “This is Modi’s India. If the terrorists thought they could get away after committing a ghastly act against innocent civilians, they were gravely mistaken. Jai Hind indeed.”

Some residents expressed worry over the potential fallout. Shanti, a resident who lives with her elderly parents, said, “While the action is befitting, I hope the situation doesn’t escalate. War is not something we want.”

Himanshu, who lives alone in Delhi while his parents are in another state, voiced anxiety over possible retaliation by Pakistani. “Action was required, but war doesn’t favour anyone. It’s not about who wins, it’s about who loses less. I’m constantly worried about my family and what may come next.”

Priya, a student at Delhi University, said: “People don’t realise the consequences. Whether it’s our soldiers or civilians along the border, the risk is high. While justice for the Pahalgam victims is needed, I just hope things don’t spiral out of control.”