​Strong currents claim lives: Two youths drown in Yamuna river near Faridabad

Two youths who had gone to celebrate a birthday party on the banks of the Yamuna river in Kidawali village near Faridabad drowned on Sunday afternoon. Their friends informed their relatives and the police. Despite search efforts by the police and SDRF teams, the bodies of the two youths have not been found yet.

According to the police, Ayush, a resident of Mithapur, Delhi, was celebrating his birthday on Sunday. He had come to Kidawali village in Faridabad with his friend Dharmendra and six others. The Yamuna river flows along the banks of this village. The group started partying on the riverbank, cutting a cake and having fun in the mud. However, things took a tragic turn when Ayush and Dharmendra decided to take a bath in the river. As they slipped and drowned, the strong current made it impossible for their friends to rescue them.

Villagers rushed to the scene after hearing the screams, but by then, there was no sign of the two youths. A police team from the Bhupani police station arrived at the spot, but the strong flow of water in the Yamuna hindered their rescue efforts. The SDRF team was informed, and they are continuously searching for the youths. However, as of now, both remain unfound.

“Due to the strong flow in the Yamuna, the police could not do anything. The SDRF team was informed, and they are continuously searching for the youths, but both have not been traced yet,” said Sangram Dahiya, SHO of Bhupani police station.