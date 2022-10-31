Stubble-burning behind 26% of national Capital's pollution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 30

The share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution rose to 26 per cent on Sunday, the highest this year so far, amid an increase in stubble burning and favourable environmental conditions for transport of emissions to Delhi-NCR.

Particles in the PM2.5 size range are fine particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter and are able to travel deeply into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and entering the bloodstream. Exposure to fine particles can cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath.

PM2.5 particles are the most health harmful pollutants which find excessive presence in the air of Delhi and are closely associated with excessive premature mortality that penetrate deep into lung passageways.

Along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, paddy straw burning in adjoining states is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the National Capital in October and November.

On Saturday, farm fires accounted for 21 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the National Capital.

The contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution remained low, up to 7 per cent till Friday due to a prolonged rain spell in early October and slow transport-level winds which were not strong enough to carry smoke from farm fires to the national capital.

On Diwali, stubble burning contributed five to eight per cent to the total PM2.5 pollution in Delhi. The share of farm fires in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution was 25 per cent on Diwali in 2021, 32 per cent in 2020 and 19 per cent in 2019.

According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) 1,761 farm fires were reported in Punjab on Sunday, 1,898 on Saturday, 2,067 (the highest so far this season) on Friday and 1,111 on Thursday.