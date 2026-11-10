Stubble burning, firecrackers trigger political slugfest over Delhi pollution

The political slugfest has also acquired a larger dimension with the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, as the BJP sought to link the spike in farm fires in the state to the pollution crisis in Delhi, while the AAP questioned the credibility of the government's pollution monitoring.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra alleged that stubble-burning incidents in Punjab had increased more than tenfold on Diwali night, raising suspicions of a deliberate attempt to malign farmers, the festival and Delhi.

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Citing satellite data, Mishra claimed that around 100 to 125 farm fires were recorded daily in Punjab between November 5 and 7, but the number surged to nearly 1,200 on the evening of November 8.

"How did the number suddenly rise to 1,200 locations on Diwali? How did the figures increase by more than 10 times?" he asked, alleging a conspiracy against farmers, Diwali and Delhi.

He urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to order FIRs in all cases of fields being set on fire on Diwali night and conduct a detailed investigation. He also called for the examination of phone records of AAP MLAs and leaders from the affected areas, as well as those who had travelled from Delhi to Punjab.

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Mishra further alleged that the timing of the spike in farm fires was suspicious, particularly against the backdrop of what he described as a campaign by AAP leaders against Diwali and firecrackers.

Mishra, also, defended the Delhi Government's pollution-control efforts, claiming that the pre-Diwali and post-Diwali pollution figures showed a 1.33 per cent decline this year, against increases of 43.33 per cent in 2023 and around 10 per cent in 2024.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also took to X, attributing the Capital's pollution to farm fires in Punjab.

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"Delhi isn't choking because of one night of celebration. It's been choking on weeks of smoke from 4,459 farm fires in Punjab. Call it what it is," he posted.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also alleged that fields in Punjab were deliberately set on fire while farmers were at home celebrating Diwali, calling it a "premeditated conspiracy" to malign farmers, the festival, Delhi and Punjab.

However, the AAP questioned the government's claims, accusing it of manipulating pollution data to project an artificially improved air quality situation.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the Rekha Gupta government was lowering the city's average AQI by installing monitoring stations in green areas and spraying water around existing monitoring stations.

He claimed that 20 new monitoring stations had been installed in relatively green and less densely populated areas, which would bring down the overall average without necessarily improving air quality in pollution hotspots.

Citing Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri as examples of heavily polluted areas, Bharadwaj alleged that the government was deliberately choosing locations with lower traffic and population density to influence the city's average AQI.

He also alleged that water was being continuously sprayed around the AQI monitoring station at ITI Jahangirpuri, affecting the readings.

Bharadwaj further alleged that the AAP had written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) over the issue, but no action had been taken.

Displaying figures on his mobile phone, Bharadwaj claimed that some areas in Delhi had recorded an AQI of 985, questioning the credibility of the government's official readings. He also referred to an earlier video he had posted on social media showing readings above 3,000 in some parts of the city.