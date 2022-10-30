 Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent : The Tribune India

Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent

Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) reported 1,761 farm fires in Punjab on Sunday

Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, October 30

The share of stubble burning in Delhi PM2.5 pollution rose to 26 per cent on Sunday, the highest this year so far, amid an increase in farm fires and favourable conditions for transport of emissions to Delhi-NCR.

On Saturday, farm fires accounted for 21 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the national capital.

PM2.5 are fine particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can travel deep into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and entering the bloodstream.

The contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution remained low (up to 7 per cent) till Friday due to a prolonged rain spell in early October and slow transport-level winds which were not strong enough to carry smoke from farm fires to the national capital.

On Diwali (October 24), stubble burning contributed five to eight per cent to the total PM2.5 pollution in Delhi.

The share of farm fires in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution was 25 per cent on Diwali in 2021, 32 per cent in 2020 and 19 per cent in 2019.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) reported 1,761 farm fires in Punjab on Sunday, 1,898 on Saturday, 2,067 – the highest so far this season—on Friday and 1,111 on Thursday. It logged 112 and 43 cases of stubble burning in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, on Sunday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management had on Thursday said the increased incidents of stubble burning in Punjab this year “is a matter of serious concern”.

According to satellite remote sensing data, up to October 24, only about 39 per cent of the sown area in Punjab had been harvested and thus the rising number of fire events was an alarming situation, it said.

Along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, paddy straw burning in adjoining states is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November.

Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and vegetables.

According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Punjab reported 71,304 farm fires between September 15 and November 30 last year and 83,002 farm fires in the corresponding period in 2020.

Last year, the share of farm fires in Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution peaked to 48 per cent on November 7.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Sports

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement

2
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

3
World

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea's Seoul

4
Comment

Humour resonates

5
Haryana

Faridabad country’s most polluted city

6
Sports

India beat Australia 5-4 in shootout, claim 3rd Sultan of Johar Cup crown

7
Trending

Watch: ‘Fire haircut’ goes miserably wrong as barber fails to douse flame, man suffers severe burns

8
World

More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

9
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, KritiSanon and Dimple Kapadia team up for a love story

10
Nation

Mental disorders after joining can’t be attributed to service: Armed Forces Tribunal

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

Top News

India becoming major manufacturing hub globally: PM Modi

India becoming major manufacturing hub; our policies stable, predictable: PM Modi

Lays foundation stone of C-295 aircraft manufacturing facili...

BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, ‘brokers’ from Delhi offered Rs 100 crore each, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, ‘brokers’ from Delhi offered Rs 100 crore each, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM claims legislators, who are ‘sons of the soil,’...

‘Their intention is bad’: Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

'Their intention is bad': Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

Said if the BJP wants to do so, it should do it across the c...

T20 World Cup: Deepak Hooda replaces Axar Patel as India elect to bat against South Africa

T20 World Cup: India score 133/9 against South Africa

Suryakumar was at his aggressive best with a 40-ball 68

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur told he was mulling an app on...


Cities

View All

City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

‘0001’ of CH01CM fetches ~18.19 lakh

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore

Delhi air in 'very poor' category, increase in stubble burning may push it to 'severe'

'Their intention is bad': Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital