Home / Delhi / Student assaulted in private school

Student assaulted in private school

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
Representational photo
An 8th grade student was allegedly assaulted and his mother was abused by the principal of a private school. The child is accused of sending messages via social media to the school principal and teacher. An FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

According to the complaint filed by a woman, resident of Riyan enclave, Bhondsi, his son studies at a private school located in Sneh Vihar. On the morning of January 28, she received a call from the school informing that her child had been injured. It was alleged that when the mother of the student reached the school, she was verbally abused by the school principal.

She further stated that her son was assaulted even in her presence. The mother and son were threatened with imprisonment also.

An FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station. A senior police officer said that a probe is underway.

