Student dies after consuming celphos bought online

The police have registered a case against online shopping platform Meesho and a seller after a Class 12 student died after consuming the banned poisonous substance ‘celphos’ in Tikli village, Gurugram, four months ago.

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According to a complaint filed by Anuradha Mehra, a resident of Tikli village, her eldest son, Uvi, was 17 years and four months old. He had appeared for his Class 12 examinations. On April 28 this year, he consumed a poisonous substance, which led to his death. At the time, the police conducted a post-mortem examination and sent his viscera and blood samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bhondsi for analysis.

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After her son’s death, Anuradha checked his mobile phone and found that he had ordered ‘celphos’ through the Meesho app on April 11. She later filed a petition in court, alleging that regulations had been violated in the sale of the banned substance and that her son died after consuming it.

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Following the court’s order, the police registered an FIR under Sections 106 and 286 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Badshahpur police station after finding prima facie evidence of an offence.

According to the police, Yuvi ordered ‘celphos’ through a mobile number on Meesho on April 11. The invoice bears the name of Pankaj Bharatbhai Parmar, operator of Evergreen Agro and Gardening Mall in Surat, Gujarat.

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“An FIR has been registered and an investigation launched into the matter. The police are investigating the online sale of celphos, the ordering process and the role of the concerned seller. Representatives of Meesho and the firm will be questioned soon, and action will be taken as per law after the facts are verified,” said ASI Sanjeev Kumar, the investigating officer.