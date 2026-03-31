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Home / Delhi / Student dies by suicide in Gurugram

Student dies by suicide in Gurugram

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Our Correspondent
Updated At : 06:56 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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A Class 10 student was found dead, allegedly by suicide, at a private school in Farrukhnagar where he lived with his family, police said on Tuesday.

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The student, identified as Akash (15), was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan with his mother’s scarf on Monday evening. His mother, who works for a private company, found him on returning home around 6 p.m. and raised the alarm.

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Akash’s father, Prabhat, works as a watchman at the school, where the family has lived for 15 years. Police said no suicide note was recovered, though relatives told investigators the boy had been under stress related to his studies.

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He was described as a bright student who aspired to study at Janakpuri Vidyapeeth in Delhi. Police have ruled out foul play but said investigations are continuing.

**Teen hangs himself after poor exam results

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In another case, a 16-year-old 11th-grade student hanged himself in his family's rented house in Faridabad's Gandhi Nagar area after receiving low exam marks, police said.

Ayush, who lived with his parents, was distraught when his results were announced on Monday. He had scored poorly in some subjects, while friends who performed well held a party that evening, which he attended.

Neighbours said Ayush returned home late on Monday night and argued with his mother, who scolded him. He took his life late that night. His body was found hanging on Tuesday morning.

The family alerted police, who attended from Naveen Nagar chowki. They investigated, recovered the body, and took it to Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead. No suicide note was found.

"Ayush studied at a school in Delhi's Morband area. He was upset by his low marks, leading to the suicide. A probe is underway," said Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Naveen Nagar chowki.

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