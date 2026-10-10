Student outfits in Delhi split over today’s protest

As the protest against alleged electoral irregularities approaches on Saturday, student and youth organisations geared up to mobilise in Delhi, but divisions persist, with no common front emerging among major student outfits.

Left-affiliated student organisations have extended support to the protest being organised by the CJP, while the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has decided to continue its agitation independently. Several youth organisations have also announced plans to mobilise their members for the demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

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The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), All-India Youth Federation (AIYF), Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA), Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF), All-India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) and All-India Youth League (AIYL) have announced their participation in the mobilisation with the CJP. Their involvement brings several youth groups together for the demonstration, even as student organisations continue to pursue separate strategies.

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The NSUI, meanwhile, has decided to take its campaign to the streets independently. Ravi Pandey, the organisation’s national media in-charge, said it had been protesting since October 2 against alleged “Vote Chori” and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Pandey said thousands of NSUI members were present in Delhi and would mobilise again on October 10. He said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had also been leading the campaign for electoral accountability since October 6.

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Describing the agitation as a fight to protect the Constitution, defend democracy and safeguard citizens’ right to vote, Pandey alleged that the government was attempting to silence dissent through intimidation, police action and the misuse of state machinery.

He said the NSUI would continue its agitation until questions about the integrity of the electoral process were addressed. The organisation reiterated its demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and accountability for alleged actions undermining public faith in democratic institutions.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), meanwhile, has rejected claims circulating on social media about its participation in the protest, but has not explicitly confirmed whether it will join the demonstration.

In a post on X, the organisation said claims that ABVP students were “joining without permission” were misleading and had not been issued by it. It said its programmes, protests and participation were decided through official channels and urged people to rely on its official communication.

The contrasting positions highlight the fragmented nature of student mobilisation ahead of demonstration. While Left-affiliated organisations and youth groups are backing the CJP-led protest, the NSUI is preparing a separate mobilisation. The ABVP’s participation remains uncertain, leaving the extent of coordination among student groups unclear.