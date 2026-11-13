Student outfits protest over Delhi’s worsening air quality

Student organisations National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday staged separate protests against worsening air pollution in the national capital, demanding urgent government intervention and accountability from authorities over the recurring public health crisis.

The NSUI protest was held under the leadership of its national president, Vinod Jakhar, with students and activists marching from the organisation's headquarters on Raisina Road. Separately, the Delhi University (DU) unit of SFI staged a demonstration at the Arts Faculty, questioning the failure of the Delhi and Union governments to tackle the deteriorating air quality.

Addressing the NSUI protest, Jakhar said, “Delhi's suffocating air has put the health and daily lives of ordinary citizens in serious danger. Children, elderly people and millions of residents are being forced to breathe toxic air every day. Despite repeated warnings and the worsening situation, the government and responsible agencies have failed to deliver concrete solutions. Making claims on paper and issuing statements will not solve this crisis; people need immediate action.”

NSUI maintained that access to clean air was a fundamental right and demanded swift, effective and time-bound measures to tackle pollution. It also sought accountability from agencies responsible for controlling air pollution, warning that it would continue to raise the issue until concrete action was taken.

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At the Arts Faculty, SFI's DU unit highlighted the reported spike in pollution levels on Diwali night, when the AQI was claimed to have crossed 3,000. The organisation also raised concerns over reports of missing pollution monitoring data during peak pollution hours, questioning the transparency of the monitoring mechanism.

In its statement, SFI said, “Every winter, Delhi is turned into a gas chamber, and every winter, governments offer the same excuses, advisories and temporary restrictions.”

The organisation said the pollution crisis could not be attributed merely to seasonal or meteorological factors, pointing instead to unregulated urbanisation, construction activities, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and the neglect of public transport and environmental safeguards.

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It also drew attention to the unequal impact of toxic air, stating that while affluent residents could afford air purifiers or move away from polluted areas, students, children, workers and street vendors were compelled to remain exposed to hazardous conditions.

SFI demanded transparent pollution monitoring, strict enforcement of environmental regulations and a comprehensive public health response. It held both the Delhi and Union governments responsible for the situation and called for sustained measures rather than temporary restrictions and assurances.

Both student organisations stressed that the right to breathe clean air should not be determined by an individual's financial means and called for immediate steps to address the capital's worsening pollution.