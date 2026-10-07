Student, political groups to protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over 'vote chori'

A coalition of student organisations, political groups and citizens has called for a nationwide mobilisation on October 10, with a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against what it termed “vote chori” and an assault on democracy.

The organisers alleged that nearly 13 crore voters have been removed from electoral rolls.

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The organisers said the October 10 protest would bring together Opposition groups, student organisations and citizens to demand accountability from the Election Commission and reforms in the electoral system.

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They said the campaign was not limited to seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar but was aimed at securing “systemic reforms” to protect voters’ rights.

The groups also accused the Delhi Police of using excessive force against protesters during previous demonstrations. They alleged that several women protesters were detained in an inappropriate manner and raised allegations of sexual assault during police action. These allegations could not be independently verified.

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SFI president Adarsh M Saji alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was “stealing the votes of citizens and manipulating democracy”.

“In this fight, democracy will win and the people of India will win,” he said.

AISA president Neha Bora described the alleged deletion of voters as a “murder of democracy” and said the issue of “vote chori” had to be treated as a fundamental question concerning citizens’ right to vote.

The organisers claimed that around 13 crore names had been removed from electoral rolls, though they did not provide supporting data at the briefing.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das said the protest required the participation of young people, students and citizens across the country.

“We all, youth, student organisations and citizens have to stay together to win this fight. I appeal to everyone to come to Delhi and participate in this protest. Every citizen must stand up to protect their right to vote,” he said.

“This is a nationwide protest call for October 10. We will demand systemic reforms, not just the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar,” Das said, adding that the campaign was aimed at safeguarding the electoral process and citizens’ voting rights.