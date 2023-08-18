Student slapped by teacher, hospitalised

New Delhi, August 17
A Class VI student of a government school in Delhi's Tukmirpur area was hospitalised days after he was allegedly slapped by a teacher over forgetting to bring his Hindi textbook, the police said on Thursday.
On Saturday, police received information from GTB Hospital that a 12-year-old boy had been admitted after he was beaten up by his schoolteacher on August 7, a senior police officer said.
Based on a complaint by the boy's father Mohammad Ramzania, a case was registered against accused Sadul Hasan under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC on Saturday at Dayalpur police station, the officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt
Pong, Bhakra water released 2nd day in row | 2 kids drown | ...
National Green Tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability
On Aug 22, SC may examine Development Plan draft
Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London’s Southall
Gurpreet Singh, 25, appears at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, ...
US court denies writ of habeas corpus filed by Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana
However, Rana has filed an appeal against the order and soug...