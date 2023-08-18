Student slapped by teacher, hospitalised

PTI

New Delhi, August 17

A Class VI student of a government school in Delhi's Tukmirpur area was hospitalised days after he was allegedly slapped by a teacher over forgetting to bring his Hindi textbook, the police said on Thursday.

On Saturday, police received information from GTB Hospital that a 12-year-old boy had been admitted after he was beaten up by his schoolteacher on August 7, a senior police officer said.

Based on a complaint by the boy's father Mohammad Ramzania, a case was registered against accused Sadul Hasan under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC on Saturday at Dayalpur police station, the officer said.