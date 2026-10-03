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Home / Delhi / Student, youth organisations take to streets in Delhi

Student, youth organisations take to streets in Delhi

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Security personnel deployed outside the Patel Chowk Metro station in New Delhi. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
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A large mobilisation of student and youth organisations at Jantar Mantar on Friday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was met with a heavy police presence, with around 1,000 protesters detained as they attempted to reach the protest site.

The protest, held on Gandhi Jayanti, saw participation from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All-India Students’ Association (AISA), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and other student and youth groups. The organisations raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its alleged impact on citizens voting rights.

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The SFI, in a statement, claimed that more than 1,000 activists were detained and taken to police stations across Delhi. Several of its national-level leaders, including SFI president Adarsh M Saji, general secretary Srijan Bhattacharyya, Aishe Ghosh and S Shilpa, along with DYFI leaders Himaghnaraj Bhattacharyya, AA Rahim and Sanjeev Kumar, were among those detained. CPI(M) leaders MA Baby and Brinda Karat were also detained.

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AISA activists participating in the protest were also detained by the police. The organisation alleged that its members were stopped while attempting to join the mobilisation at Jantar Mantar and taken into custody.

The NSUI separately organised a march from its headquarters at 5 Raisina Road towards Jantar Mantar. Its national president Vinod Jakhar was detained along with hundreds of NSUI members after the police barricaded the route, the organisation said.

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Addressing protesters before his detention, Jakhar said, “Today, the message from the NSUI is clear - CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign and face arrest. You may detain hundreds of students, but you cannot detain the voice of democracy.”

The student organisations alleged that the SIR exercise could exclude sections of the population from the electoral rolls and demanded greater transparency and accountability in the electoral process. They particularly raised concerns about its possible impact on marginalised communities and voters whose names or documents may face scrutiny during the revision exercise.

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