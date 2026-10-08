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Home / Delhi / Student, youth organisations to protest at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10

Student, youth organisations to protest at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:48 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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CJP co-convenor Saurav Das and others address a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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Student and youth organisations, along with political groups and citizens, will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against the Election Commission over alleged deletion of voters from electoral rolls and what they described as an attack on democratic rights.

The organisers claimed that nearly 13 crore names had been removed from electoral rolls and said the Delhi mobilisation would seek accountability from the Election Commission and demand reforms in the electoral process.

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The protest will see participation from several student and youth organisations. The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), All-India Youth Federation (AIYF), Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA), Revolutionary Youth Front (RYF), All-India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) and All-India Youth League (AIYL) said they would mobilise their members in large numbers for the Jantar Mantar protest.

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The organisations are also demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They said, however, the campaign was not restricted to the removal of the CEC and sought wider reforms in the functioning and appointment mechanism of the Election Commission.

AISA president Neha Bora described the alleged deletion of voters as a “murder of democracy” and said the issue of “vote chori” had to be treated as a fundamental question concerning citizens’ right to vote.

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CJP co-convenor Saurav Das appealed to young people and students to join the mobilisation. “This is a nationwide protest call for October 10. We will demand systemic reforms, not just the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar,” Saurabh said.

The organisers said the Jantar Mantar protest would be the Delhi focal point of the October 10 campaign and appealed to students, youth groups and citizens to participate in large numbers.

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