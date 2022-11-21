Students beat dog to death, video goes viral

New Delhi, November 20
Around 25 students and staff members suspected to be of Don Bosco Technical Institute in South East Delhi allegedly ganged up against a pregnant street dog and bludgeoned her to death after torturing her, officials said.
After the video of the gruesome killing which happened in a park surfaced on social media, the New Friends Colony Police registered an FIR in the matter.
According to the complaint, two brothers of the institute were also allegedly present under instructions from the staff. The video shows an all-male gang of students cornering the scared dog inside a tin shed on the institute’s campus which is entered by a student with a rod in his hand, and the remaining students egging him on from outside, they said.
The 15-minute-long video carrying horrid visual of the killing of the animal went viral on Saturday with activists and dog lovers seeking strict action against the accused.
