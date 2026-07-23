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Home / Delhi / Students' concerns genuine, must be addressed with empathy: Murali Manohar Joshi

Students' concerns genuine, must be addressed with empathy: Murali Manohar Joshi

'Painful to see that even young girls were brutally mishandled'

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:35 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Supporters of Cockroach Janata Party hold placards while chanting slogans during ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Reuters
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For the first time in days since students began protesting against paper leaks, BJP veteran and member of the party's Margdarshak Mandal Murali Manohar Joshi on Thursday struck a note of caution.

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Condemning the use of force on agitating students, Joshi said, "It is very painful to see that even young girls were brutally mishandled. Such use of force shall alienate large sections of Indian society from the national goal of Viksit Bharat."

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He added that it was also painful to see young students from different parts of the country assembled for days on the streets of New Delhi. "Their anxieties and concerns regarding the examination system are genuine and must be handled with empathy and a desire to find a lasting solution," Joshi, former minister and ex-BJP president said.

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