Student’s death: IIT-Delhi probe panel gets second extension

The external committee constituted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, to inquire into the death of MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar has been granted a second extension and will now submit its report by October 10.

The committee, headed by former Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta, was initially given two weeks to complete the inquiry after it was reconstituted. The deadline was subsequently extended for the first time to September 30. The panel has now been granted a second extension of 10 days, with the fresh deadline set for October 10.

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An official familiar with the matter said the committee had sought additional time due to certain circumstances during the inquiry.

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“Because of some circumstances, the committee asked for an extension. It will now submit its report by October 10,” the official said.

The committee was initially constituted with former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar as its chairperson. He later recused himself, following which Justice Mukta Gupta was appointed to head the reconstituted panel.

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The final panel comprises Justice Mukta Gupta, Prof Pratap Sharan, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at the AIIMS, New Delhi, four student representatives and IIT-Delhi Registrar Atul Vyas, who is the secretary and convener.

The committee has been tasked with interacting with students, faculty members and officials concerned, examining the institute’s existing protocols and processes, and making recommendations based on its findings.

The inquiry was ordered following the death of Rishikesh Kumar, who fell from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex on the IIT-Delhi campus in August. The incident had triggered protests by students, demanding an independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death.