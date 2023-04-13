Students evacuated from south Delhi school after bomb hoax

New Delhi, April 12
Students of a south Delhi school were evacuated today after the school received a bomb threat via email. The premises were searched twice, but nothing suspicious was found, the police said.
As per the police, Indian Public School at Sadiq Nagar received an email at 10:49 am claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises. The school was soon evacuated as a precaution, they added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, South) Chandan Chowdhary said it was not the first time that the school had received a bomb threat. In November last year, the school had received a similar email, however, it turned out to be a hoax.”
Delhi Police said that last year’s hoax email was sent from a server in Germany. The police further said that they were ascertaining from where this email was sent this time. “We have examined the entire school twice. We didn’t find anything. It seems that the email is a hoax,” a police officer said.
Meanwhile, panic scenes were witnessed outside the school after parents were called to take their wards to their home following the bomb threat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...