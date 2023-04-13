Students evacuated from south Delhi school after bomb hoax

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 12

Students of a south Delhi school were evacuated today after the school received a bomb threat via email. The premises were searched twice, but nothing suspicious was found, the police said.

As per the police, Indian Public School at Sadiq Nagar received an email at 10:49 am claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises. The school was soon evacuated as a precaution, they added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, South) Chandan Chowdhary said it was not the first time that the school had received a bomb threat. In November last year, the school had received a similar email, however, it turned out to be a hoax.”

Delhi Police said that last year’s hoax email was sent from a server in Germany. The police further said that they were ascertaining from where this email was sent this time. “We have examined the entire school twice. We didn’t find anything. It seems that the email is a hoax,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, panic scenes were witnessed outside the school after parents were called to take their wards to their home following the bomb threat.