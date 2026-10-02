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Home / Delhi / Students join Yamuna clean-up campaign

Students join Yamuna clean-up campaign

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:47 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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A view of the Yamuna river in New Delhi. File
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Delhi’s efforts to clean the Yamuna are set to move beyond government projects, with the administration turning to college students to widen public participation in the campaign.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched the ‘Main Bhi Yamuna Prahari’ app at the Delhi University Sports Complex under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Registration on the app also began, with the government seeking to involve students, teachers, social organisations and citizens in efforts to clean and protect the river.

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The first major public engagement is planned for October 18, when thousands of students from 30 Delhi University colleges will take a collective pledge to keep the Yamuna clean and protect it.

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Gupta urged students to carry the message beyond the event to their families and communities. She said cleaning the Yamuna could not be the government’s responsibility alone and that public participation and changes in everyday behaviour were necessary to turn the effort into a mass movement.

The government’s outreach comes alongside infrastructure measures aimed at reducing the flow of sewage into the river. Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra said more than Rs 3,000 crore had been allocated for the clean-up plan. He said the tender process for sewage treatment plants at the outlets of 22 major drains flowing into the Yamuna had been completed, with construction already under way at 12 locations.

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Gupta also pointed to practices such as immersing pooja material, flowers, garlands and damaged idols in the river, saying these added to the pressure on the Yamuna. The programme was attended by Minister Parvesh Verma, MLA Surya Prakash Khatri and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, besides students and other young people.

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