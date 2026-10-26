Student’s ‘suicide’ at Delhi school: Panel seeks report from education officials, police within two weeks

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Sunday issued notices to the Directorate of Education, the principal of the government school in Krishna Nagar and police officials, seeking action-taken reports within two weeks regarding the death of a Class XII student who was allegedly found burnt on the school premises.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of the report. The circumstances leading to the incident are being investigated by the police.

Advertisement

In its order, the commission said the reported incident, if true, was disturbing and raised serious concerns about the safety of children on the school premises. It noted that the student had allegedly managed to bring an inflammable substance into the classroom and set herself on fire near the guard room, where no one was present to save her.

Advertisement

The commission observed that the incident, as reported, indicated a violation of child rights due to alleged negligence by public servants.

The 17-year-old Class XII student was found burnt on Saturday, with investigators recovering a purported three-page suicide note from her school bag, officials said.

Advertisement

The student, who studied the government school, is suspected to have brought petrol from home in her bag and set herself on fire on the school premises, police sources said.

Investigators are examining whether the end of a relationship prompted her to take the extreme step. They are also probing the family's allegation that she could have been the victim of a conspiracy.

According to police sources, the three-page note recovered from her bag contained references to her family and a friend. In one of the pages, she had purportedly apologised to her family, while another reportedly mentioned that a friend should not be harassed. The police were examining the contents of the note and declined to disclose further details.

The family, however, has expressed disbelief over the possibility of suicide, alleging that the girl could have been the victim of a conspiracy.