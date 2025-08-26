DT
Home / Delhi / Students urged to support clean, green elections at DU

Students urged to support clean, green elections at DU

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:45 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
In the run-up to the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, the Proctor’s Office of the University of Delhi, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS), organised a rally on the theme “Clean Campaign, Green Campaign” on Wednesday. The initiative was aimed at promoting awareness about ethical, eco-friendly and peaceful campaigning practices among the student community.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from several students of the DU NSS unit. Carrying placards with slogans and messages, the volunteers urged fellow students to support clean and green elections. The rally commenced from Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, moved through Ramjas College and Daulat Ram College and concluded at the Arts Faculty. Along the route, participants interacted with students and passersby, spreading the message of responsible and environment-friendly campaigning during the student elections.

Senior officials of the university, including DU Proctor Prof Manoj Kumar Singh, Deputy Proctor Dr Saurabh, NSS programme coordinator Dr Narendra Bishnoi and other committee members took part in the rally. The presence added significance to the campaign, highlighting the university’s commitment to ensuring that student elections are conducted in a fair, peaceful and eco-conscious manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Manoj Kumar Singh said, “The initiative aimed at sensitising students towards ethical, eco-friendly, and peaceful campaigning practices during student elections.”

The event not only served as a reminder of the need to maintain dignity in student politics but also encouraged the adoption of sustainable practices, such as minimising the use of paper waste, avoiding defacement of public spaces and promoting eco-friendly modes of campaigning.

