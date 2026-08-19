Subject to court outcome, HC nod to JNU on PG admissions with deprivation points

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However, the Division Bench said all admissions made using the disputed system would remain subject to the outcome of the pending writ petition

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What are deprivation points?

Under Section V of the JNU’s 2026-27 e-Prospectus, eligible candidates can receive up to 12 deprivation points based on specified deprivation criteria, including the geographical location of their previous schooling.

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Each deprivation point is equivalent to three marks, meaning the maximum benefit can amount to 36 marks in admission calculations. The JNU combines the CUET performance with eligible deprivation points while preparing admissions.

The provision has been challenged by Amit Mehra, a PG aspirant. The central issue is whether the JNU can add these points to a candidate’s CUET performance and thereby alter the merit position after the entrance examination. A single Judge had earlier halted admissions based on deprivation points, observing that the mechanism prima facie altered CUET scores.

A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia, heard the JNU’s appeal.

During the hearing, the Bench questioned whether a sufficient prima facie case had been established, asking, “Unless and until s something prima facie fault is found with providing deprivation points...you have to establish a prima facie case against section V of e-prospectus...Is there any finding given by single judge that prima facie system of granting admissions on deprivation points is wrong?”

On the petitioner’s locus and his admit card, the Bench observed, “You will file admit card after getting interim order? Without disclosing Locus? At the time of filing WP you have to state how you are aggrieved...We will modify this order.”

On interim relief, it said, “There are three aspects which need to be reflected in pleadings and order granting interim relief...merely because some harm is going to be caused to you can't be ground for interim relief unless you show some prima facie case...Is there any finding on how grant of admission on deprivation points is wrong prima facie?”

The Bench also questioned the timing of the challenge, “All of this has to be considered. You should have challenged the provision prior in time.”

The JNU argued that the system has existed since 1974, has been amended over time and was approved by its Academic Council. It also said the earlier order had halted the admission process.

Modifying that order, the Bench said, “Having heard the counsel for parties, and also taking into consideration that practice of awarding deprivation points has been in vogue since 1974 and as a consequence of impugned order the entire admission process has been put to halt, we modify the order and provide that any admission made by university shall be subject to outcome of the WP.”

It further directed, “Accordingly, the university shall carry on with the admission process as per the provisions of e-prospectus, including provisions under challenge before single judge, however any admissions hence made will be subject to outcome of writ petition.”

The Bench also requested the single Judge to expedite the matter, “We also request the single judge to expedite the proceedings of WP and to conclude the same as early as possible.”

The Division Bench has not finally ruled on the legality of the deprivation points. The JNU can continue admissions for now, but admissions made under the disputed provision will remain subject to the final outcome of the writ petition.