Sudden rains in Delhi cast a shadow on Republic Day full-dress rehearsal

Unseasonal rain and cloudy skies cast a shadow on the full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in the national capital on Friday, as a sudden change in weather added to the winter chill across the city.

Advertisement

Early morning rain in several parts of Delhi led to a noticeable drop in temperatures, with many areas witnessing light to moderate showers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy conditions are likely to persist through the day. A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi and adjoining regions, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by rain due to an active western disturbance. The weather office has also forecast another spell of very light to light rain later in the afternoon or evening.

Advertisement

Despite the inclement weather, the full-dress rehearsal for the January 26 Republic Day parade went ahead as scheduled along Kartavya Path. Performers, security personnel and spectators braved the rain, with many in the stands seen wearing raincoats and shawls to shield themselves from the cold and drizzle. Some spectators even used plastic sheets to protect themselves as intermittent showers continued during the rehearsal.

Advertisement

The rehearsal follows the same route that will be used for the main Republic Day parade. As part of this year’s celebrations, a total of 30 tableaux will be showcased on January 26, including 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from various Ministries, Departments and Services.