DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Sudden rains in Delhi cast a shadow on Republic Day full-dress rehearsal

Sudden rains in Delhi cast a shadow on Republic Day full-dress rehearsal

Yellow alert issued for Delhi and adjoining regions, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by rain

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:18 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Spectators and security personnel seen covering themselves with polythene amid rain on the full-dress rehearsal as part of the 77th Republic day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday, January 23. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Advertisement

Unseasonal rain and cloudy skies cast a shadow on the full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in the national capital on Friday, as a sudden change in weather added to the winter chill across the city.

Advertisement

A view of Kartavya Path during rain on the full-dress rehearsal as part of the 77th Republic day parade in New Delhi on Friday, January 23. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
A view of Kartavya Path during rain on the full-dress rehearsal as part of the 77th Republic day parade in New Delhi on Friday, January 23. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

Early morning rain in several parts of Delhi led to a noticeable drop in temperatures, with many areas witnessing light to moderate showers. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy conditions are likely to persist through the day. A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi and adjoining regions, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by rain due to an active western disturbance. The weather office has also forecast another spell of very light to light rain later in the afternoon or evening.

Advertisement

Despite the inclement weather, the full-dress rehearsal for the January 26 Republic Day parade went ahead as scheduled along Kartavya Path. Performers, security personnel and spectators braved the rain, with many in the stands seen wearing raincoats and shawls to shield themselves from the cold and drizzle. Some spectators even used plastic sheets to protect themselves as intermittent showers continued during the rehearsal.

Advertisement

Spectators and security personnel seen covering themselves with polythene amid rain on the full-dress rehearsal as part of the 77th Republic day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday, January 23. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Spectators and security personnel seen covering themselves with polythene amid rain on the full-dress rehearsal as part of the 77th Republic day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday, January 23. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan

The rehearsal follows the same route that will be used for the main Republic Day parade. As part of this year’s celebrations, a total of 30 tableaux will be showcased on January 26, including 17 from States and Union Territories and 13 from various Ministries, Departments and Services.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts