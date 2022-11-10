Sukesh Chandrashekhar again writes to LG, seeks transfer to jail outside Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, November 10

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a fresh letter to the Delhi LG, alleging that he is receiving threats to withdraw his complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gehlot, and sought his transfer to a jail outside the city, his lawyer said on Thursday.

The letter written on November 7 was submitted to LG VK Saxena on November 9 by Chandrashekhar's advocate Ashok K Singh.

“I hold very important evidences against them, and they are very well aware of it and will go to any extent to cause harm to me and my wife Leena Paulose, who is also lodged in Mandoli jail in the same case,” Chandrashekhar alleged in the latter.

He alleged that the jail superintendent and other officials were putting “immense amount of pressure” on him and “harassing" him.

“Apart from this, Jain is sending me offers for compromise and if I fail to accept, me and my wife will be tortured to death,” he alleged.

He claimed that the jail administration is being controlled by Jain and Kejriwal.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the AAP over the latest charges, though the AAP had earlier denied all allegations and called it a diversionary tactic.

In the fresh letter, Chandrashekhar said, "As the matter involves the chief minister and the home/health, jail minister, I and my wife are not safe in Delhi Jail till the investigation is completed and all mentioned persons are arrested and brought to justice."

He further alleged that he was “physically assaulted” inside jail premises “a couple of days ago”.

“In the interest of justice...kindly transfer us to UP or Haryana or Uttarakhand Jail till all inquiries are completed...we are under grave danger because of AAP, Jain, Kejriwal and the Delhi Jail administration of Tihar and Mandoli Jails. They are so brazen that despite the Supreme Court order, I was again assaulted,” the letter alleged.

Chandrashekhar had earlier written to the LG seeking a CBI probe against Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption.

#arvind kejriwal #satyendar jain