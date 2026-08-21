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Home / Delhi / Sukesh writes to Kejriwal, Jain from jail

Sukesh writes to Kejriwal, Jain from jail

Threatens to expose three more ‘key scams’ of AAP

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Sukesh Chandrasekhar. File photo
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Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Thursday wrote a letter from jail to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-minister Satyendar Jain, threatening to expose three more “key scams”.

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“Dear Kejriwal Ji, Satyendar Ji and proxy party, one more tick in the box, to expose your corruptions. Gone right, the expose of 21-22 has been vindicated; now, after the ‘liquor policy’ case, it’s ‘Jal Board’. Next 3 more to go, loading...

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“Three more ‘scams’ and ‘corruption’ of yours in 3 other key departments will be exposed, don’t worry. Soon, ‘AAP’ - Anytime, Always Party of scam, reputation will only move levels up of the reality which is ‘scams’,” the letter said.

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It said, “Forget about fooling Punjab again. People are going to kick you all right on your back. Like what happened in Delhi, Punjab will be even crazier kicking your arrogance and your scam party.”

The letter said the ruse of Kejriwal’s “proxy” to provoke the country’s youth or Gen Z would not work and Sukesh would expose the former chief minister before anything else.

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“Let me enlighten you with a hint - ‘you and your proxy’ ‘founders’, hope you remember 2015, 2016 association with me. I shall surprise you soon,” the letter said.

“I will not let you guys fool my younger brothers and sisters, who are the future of our country, our youth. So Kejriwal ji, Satyendar ji, and your proxy party, I am coming for you guys, this time to nail the final. I will ‘clock it’. Will expose you all. With lots of love, your worst nightmare,” it added.

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