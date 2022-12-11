 ‘Sulli Deals’ case: Delhi LG grants sanction to prosecute main accused : The Tribune India

‘Sulli Deals’ case: Delhi LG grants sanction to prosecute main accused

Accused had allegedly created Sulli Deals App and Sulli Deals Twitter handle that auctioned Muslim women on social media platforms

‘Sulli Deals’ case: Delhi LG grants sanction to prosecute main accused

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, December 11

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute the main accused in the 'Sulli Deals' case in which Muslim women were "auctioned" online.

Aumkareshwar Thakur will be prosecuted under section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which pertains to prosecution for offences against the State and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence, sources said on Sunday.

Police need the LG's sanction to prosecute the accused under this section.

Thakur had allegedly created the Sulli Deals App and Sulli Deals Twitter handle that auctioned Muslim women on social media platforms, with the aim of insulting them and the Muslim community.

The police had registered a case on July 7, 2021.

"The LG is of the considered view that a prima facie case is made out against the accused, and therefore, the sanction is granted for prosecuting him," a source said.

The Sulli Deals incident had created a massive outrage from all quarters.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for "auction" on the mobile application with photographs sourced without their permission and doctored.  

#Social Media #Twitter #VK Saxena

