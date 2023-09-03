Sultanpuri underpass to open tomorrow

New Delhi, September 2
The Sultanpuri underpass project in Delhi, work on which had begun in 2010, has been completed and it will be opened for the public on September 4, officials said on Saturday.
Soon after the AAP-led government took charge in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the work was expedited and pending fund was arranged too, Mayor Shelly Oberoi was quoted as saying in the statement. It will help ease traffic movement in the area.
