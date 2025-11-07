Summit promotes Bhagavad Gita’s relevance for youth

Union Minister Manohar Lal on Thursday said that as chaos spread across the world, people are looking to India for guidance, and the Bhagavad Gita shows the way.

He was addressing the Youth Gita Summit at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, where thousands of students from universities and schools across Delhi-NCR gathered to celebrate the scripture’s timeless wisdom.

“The Gita teaches us to live and let live. Lord Krishna preached it to young Arjuna, and today’s youth must also live by its values,” Manohar Lal said, urging young people to draw strength and direction from its teachings.

The event saw the presence of Gita scholar Gyananand, RSS Co-Sarkaryavah Arun Kumar, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, MP Bansuri Swaraj, Dr Mukul Kanitkar, Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, and author Suhaib Ilyasi.

Arun Kumar noted that the Bhagavad Gita was the only scripture whose ‘birth anniversary’ was celebrated worldwide and was translated into the largest number of languages. Education Minister Sood described the Gita as the essence of equality, harmony and values, assuring support from the Delhi Government for such initiatives.