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Home / Delhi / ‘Sunday on Cycle’ rally promotes healthy lifestyle, green commute

‘Sunday on Cycle’ rally promotes healthy lifestyle, green commute

Education Minister Ashish Sood joins participants in Janakpuri

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Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:01 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood participates in the ‘Sunday on Cycle’ rally in on Sunday.
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Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Sunday led the “Pedal the Beat – Sunday on Cycle” campaign in Janakpuri, urging citizens to embrace cycling as a means to improve fitness, promote environmental conservation and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

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The cycling rally began from SKV, A-Block, Janakpuri, and concluded at CM Shri School, C-4E. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from children, youth, women, senior citizens and fitness enthusiasts, who joined the campaign in large numbers.

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Addressing participants, Sood said, “This cycling campaign is an important initiative towards advancing Prime Ministeri Narendra Modi’s vision of Fit India and Green India.”

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Highlighting the benefits of cycling, he said it was not merely a sport or exercise but also a symbol of a healthy lifestyle, a cleaner environment and responsible citizenship. He noted that growing health concerns and lifestyle-related diseases made it essential for people to remain conscious of their well-being.

Sood further stated that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has called upon citizens to transform fitness into a mass movement. “Sunday on Cycle” is an effort to carry forward that vision. He urged Delhi residents, especially young people, to incorporate cycling and other physical activities into their daily routines, saying it would improve health while also helping reduce pollution and fuel consumption.

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The minister said that making Delhi clean, green and fit was a shared responsibility and that the strong turnout in Janakpuri reflected citizens’ willingness to adopt healthier and more environmentally friendly habits.

The event also saw participation from local residents, social organisations, youth groups and fitness communities, many of whom pledged to engage regularly in cycling and physical activities.

Fit India, Khelo India initiatives in focus

Sood highlighted national initiatives such as Fit India and Khelo India and encouraged people from all sections of society to participate actively in sports and fitness activities. He also announced that large-scale Yoga Day programmes would be organised across Janakpuri on June 21, with yoga mats, T-shirts and other facilities being provided to participants.

Encouraging the formation of sports clubs, Sood said the Delhi Government would extend support for sporting activities and help provide equipment for games such as badminton, football and cricket. He also spoke about ongoing efforts to improve cleanliness, green cover and civic infrastructure in Janakpuri, expressing confidence that public participation would help transform the area into a healthier, cleaner and fitter locality.

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