Sunny morning in Delhi, minimum temp settles at 24 deg C

Sunny morning in Delhi, minimum temp settles at 24 deg C

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 107

PTI
    New Delhi, Updated At : 09:50 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representative pic. iStock
It was a sunny morning in the national capital on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 24 degrees Celsius, officials said.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain clear  through the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, they said.
The humidity at 8.30 am was 65 per cent.
The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 107.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
