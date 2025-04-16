Sunny skies, strong winds: Delhi records above-normal temperature

The Capital sizzled under clear, sunny skies on Tuesday, with the mercury climbing to a maximum of 37.8°C — 1.7 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Despite the above-normal temperature, the weather office has not issued any heatwave warning for the upcoming week.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 24°C, which is three degrees above normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels during the day ranged between 52 per cent and 34 per cent, as reported by IMD.

The IMD’s week-long forecast suggests dry weather conditions with no signs of a heatwave, although strong surface winds are expected to sweep across the city over the next few days. For Wednesday, the weather department has predicted winds along with a rise in temperature. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 39°C and 24°C, respectively.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 38-40°C during the day and around 24-25°C at night throughout the week. While the absence of a heatwave warning offers some relief, residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 180, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).