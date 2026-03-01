'Super medical hub' plan to integrate 3 institutions

The Delhi Government plans to develop a major “super medical hub” in the Capital by integrating three key public healthcare institutions and creating a unified autonomous institute on the lines of AIIMS, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced.

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The proposed plan involves bringing together Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) to streamline super-speciality services and improve the use of existing medical infrastructure.

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The proposal was discussed during a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Delhi Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior officials.

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The Chief Minister said, "Strengthening healthcare in the capital requires the scientific and efficient use of available resources. Integrating different institutions will allow better utilisation of doctors, specialists, medical equipment and infrastructure, while also ensuring that patients receive more organised and advanced treatment.”

Officials said hospital capacity across the three institutions remained uneven. Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital had a total capacity of 650 beds, but only about 250 beds were currently operational, leaving nearly 400 beds unused.

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In contrast, both GTB Hospital and the Delhi State Cancer Institute are handling patient loads beyond their capacity. GTB Hospital, originally designed for about 1,400 beds, is currently operating with more than 1,500 beds in use. The hospital records over 14 lakh OPD visits annually, while nearly 95,000 patients receive inpatient care.

The Delhi State Cancer Institute handles around 1.27 lakh OPD patients each year, while Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital records nearly 2.87 lakh OPD visits.

“Once the institutions are integrated, super speciality services will be distributed more systematically among hospitals, ensuring that patients receive the most appropriate specialist care,” the CM added.

Under the proposed plan, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will strengthen departments such as cardiology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, urology, rheumatology and clinical haematology. The Delhi State Cancer Institute will function as the primary hub for cancer care, consolidating services such as radiation oncology, surgical oncology, nuclear medicine, palliative care and radio-imaging. GTB Hospital will continue strengthening departments, including orthopaedics, internal medicine, ENT, general surgery, neurosurgery, endocrinology and ophthalmology.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "The broader goal of this initiative is to build world class healthcare facilities in Delhi and transform the capital into a major centre of medical excellence in the country.”

The government is also planning to expand the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) and develop it on the lines of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

“Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also announced that the Delhi Government plans to develop the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) on the lines of the prestigious National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru. The institute will be developed as ‘NIMHANS-2."

As part of the plan, IHBAS will hand over 75 acres of its vacant land to GTB Hospital for the development of a large integrated medical institute, which will also include hostels, advanced laboratories and lecture theatres to strengthen medical education and training.

The Chief Minister said, "the initiative will not only provide patients with world-class specialised treatment, but also position Delhi as a leader in medical research and education in the country.”