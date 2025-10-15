DT
PT
Supreme Court allows green crackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali

The court allows the use of green crackers on Diwali and also one day before festival in the Delhi-NCR

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:22 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the ban on green firecrackers, permitting their sale and bursting in the Delhi-NCR during Diwali.

The court allowed the use of green crackers on Diwali and also one day before festival in the Delhi-NCR.

Crackers are smuggled into Delhi-NCR, and cause more damage than green firecrackers, the court said.

“We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with environment. As a temporary measure, we allow bursting of crackers from October 18 to 21,” the court said, adding that patrol teams will conduct regular checks on cracker manufacturers, and their QR codes have to be uploaded on sites.

“No crackers from outside Delhi-NCR can be sold here and if found, the licences of sellers will be suspended,” the court said.

Central Pollution Control Board and state boards of the NCR will monitor AQI from October 18, the court said, asking the CPCB and state PCBs of the NCR to submit reports on pollution after Diwali. With PTI

