Supreme Court appoints ex-judge as interim DERC chief

New Delhi, August 4

The Supreme Court on Friday appointed Justice Jayant Nath — a former judge of the Delhi High Court — as an interim chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

“We request Justice Jayant Nath, a former judge of the High Court, to discharge the duties of the office of the Chairperson, DERC,” a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Delhi Government, submitted the court could pick anyone it liked for the post.

As Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal failed to iron out their differences over the selection of a new DERC Chairman, the top court had on July 20 decided to make an ad-hoc appointment to the post until the issue was finally decided. The Bench had said it cannot allow the DERC to remain “headless” as it would affect public interest.

Earlier, the Bench had asked Kejriwal and Saxena to rise above political bickering and finalise a name.

The Delhi Government has challenged the appointment of former Allahabad High Court judge Umesh Kumar as the DERC Chairperson. The L-G appointed him as the new DERC Chairperson after the May 19 Ordinance gave wider powers to him in such appointments.

On July 4, the top court put on hold the administering of oath of office to Justice Kumar and issued notice to the Centre and the L-G on Delhi Government’s petition challenging the June 22 notification appointing Justice Kumar as DERC Chairperson.

