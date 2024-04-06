Supreme Court notice to DJB on Delhi Govt petition as funds ‘not released’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to respond to the Delhi Government’s petition alleging non-release of funds to the body, which is responsible for supplying potable water to residents of the national capital.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked the Delhi Government’s Principal Secretary (Finance) to release the funds, which the DJB is liable to receive, in the meanwhile and sought to know the outstanding funds from the water utility itself. The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 10. On April 1, the top court had issued a notice to the Principal Secretary (Finance) on the plea that alleged that the official was not releasing funds to the DJB despite budgetary approval by the legislative Assembly.

“My civil servants do not listen to me,” senior counsel AM Singhvi had said on behalf of the Delhi Government. Rs 1,927 crore was yet to be released to the DJB, he had submitted.

The CJI had assured the government that it could always order the release of funds meant for the DJB even after they lapse on March 31.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court