Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the office of Delhi L-G on Arvind Kejriwal Government’s petition alleging inaction on

part of L-G VK Saxena in appointing Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) Chairman.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the L-G office to respond to the petition after senior counsel AM Singhvi alleged on behalf of AAP government that Saxena had delayed the matter on the pretext of seeking legal opinion to ascertain if the concurrence of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court was needed for the appointment. The Bench – which also included Justice PS Narasimha – posted the matter for further hearing on April 28.Singhvi contended that the consultation with the Chief Justice of the parent High Court of the person sought to be appointed was required as Section 84(2) of the Electricity Act – which deals with the appointment of the Chairman of an Electricity Commission – said, “No appointment under this sub-section shall be made except after the consultation with the Chief Justice of that High Court.”

On January 10, the then Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, had written to Saxena, requesting him to urgently clear the appointment of the DERC Chairman amid continued tussle with the L-G’s Office.

CM Kejriwal had earlier approved the appointment of Justice (Retd) Rajeev Shrivastava as the next Chairperson of the DERC. The tenure of incumbent DERC Chairman Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain has lapsed and yet the L-G has not cleared the appointment of the recommended office-bearer, Sisodia had written.