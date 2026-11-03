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Home / Delhi / Supreme Court points to report on unrestricted sale of crackers, asks Centre to take action

Supreme Court points to report on unrestricted sale of crackers, asks Centre to take action

Top court refers to newspaper report on sale of licensed, unlicensed and QR-coded crackers in Delhi markets

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:44 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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People shop for firecrackers ahead of Diwali festival. Representative image/PTI file
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday pointed to a newspaper report on the sale of different kinds of firecrackers in Delhi markets despite restrictions imposed by it and asked the Centre to ensure compliance of its order.

"In today's report on Hindustan Times there's a photograph... they say that notwithstanding yesterday's order, now everything is available in the shops. Please look into it," a Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

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"They say that in the market every other cracker, licensed, unlicensed, QR code, or no QR code, everything is available. Please take a note of it," Justice Sundresh added.

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The top court has allowed the bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from 6 to 7 am and from 8 to 10 pm on November 7 and 8 (Diwali).

"Though imposition of a blanket ban seems to be the ideal solution, we are of the opinion that this court, at this point in time, is short of adequate data to decide whether or not a complete ban would be the best solution to solve the problem of environmental pollution, caused by bursting firecrackers," the Bench said in its October 29 order which was made available on Monday.

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The top court has rued the non-implementation of its earlier directions and measures undertaken by authorities to curb the bursting of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region.

Observing that bursting firecrackers would certainly cause pollution, it said the right of an individual to engage in a particular practice, which may have a religious colour, is only a qualified one and cannot go beyond the constitutional restrictions.

The Bench referred to an October 15, 2025 order which had permitted the sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali with conditions aimed at balancing traditions with environmental and health concerns.

It made clear that the complete ban on firecrackers, as imposed earlier, shall be restored with effect from November 9.

The Bench passed the order on applications filed in a matter concerning the ban on firecrackers.

The top court directed that there shall not be any bursting of fireworks within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes and any notified silence zones.

It said these areas will be declared as 'no-cracker zones'. This shall be marked on the ground and published.

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