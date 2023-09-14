 Supreme Court reserves order on plea seeking ban on firecrackers to curb pollution : The Tribune India

Supreme Court reserves order on plea seeking ban on firecrackers to curb pollution

Top court asks Delhi Police to not issue temporary licences for sale of firecrackers in the National Capital

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, September 14

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea seeking ban on firecrackers to curb pollution levels, including in Delhi-NCR region.

The top court asked the Delhi Police to not issue temporary licences for sale of firecrackers in the Capital city.

A Bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh said, “We have to see what level of work has been done over the years and whether any additional directions are required to be issued. We see that most of the aspects have been taken care of by various orders passed by this court from time to time.”

“When there is a ban imposed by the government it means complete ban. Just ensure that no temporary licences are given by the Delhi police. Giving licenses of any kind will be in violation of our orders,” the bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Centre.

She said since the 2018 order of the apex court when conventional firecrackers were banned in Delhi-NCR region, a lot of work has been done and only green firecrackers are allowed.

Bhati said no permanent licenses for sale of firecrackers have been issued since 2016 and temporary licences which were issued are for green crackers. These licences also get suspended when the government imposes a complete ban, she said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing a group of minors who filed the main petition in 2015 seeking a complete ban on firecrackers, said he is not pressing for a complete ban but proscription of only those firecrackers that contain barium, which is harmful.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for firecracker manufacturers, said they are using a formulation which has been suggested by CSIR-NEERI and other government bodies, and barium nitrate which has been approved as an oxidizer.

