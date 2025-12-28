Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Aravalli row, to hear case on Monday

Amid widespread apprehensions about ecological degradation due to unregulated mining in the Aravalli Hills, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of issues concerning its definition and has decided to urgently take up the matter on Monday.

Advertisement

The suo motu case titled ‘In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues’ is listed for hearing before a Special Vacation Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice AG Masih on December 29.

Advertisement

The top court had earlier approved an elevation-linked definition for classifying landforms as part of the Aravalli range — spanning across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat — for the purpose of mining regulation.

Advertisement

There have been public protests over the issue and environmental activists have expressed serious concerns over the revised definition of the Aravalli Hills, saying dilution of the definition could legitimise mining and construction activities in hitherto protected areas.

They underlined Aravalli’s ecological significance in preventing desertification and sustaining groundwater levels.

Advertisement

In view of the fact that various states adopted different definitions for Aravalli Hills/Ranges, the top court had constituted a committee to examine the issue.

In its report submitted to the top court in October 2025, the committee suggested several measures to protect and preserve the Aravalli Hills. Any landform in Aravalli districts having an elevation of 100 metres or more from the local relief shall be termed as Aravalli Hills, the committee said.

It defined the Aravalli Range as “two or more Aravalli Hills located within a proximity of 500 m from each other, measured from the outermost point on the boundary of the lowest contour line on either side."

In November 2025, a Bench of then CJI BR Gavai, Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria accepted the committee’s recommendation. It decided not to impose a complete ban on mining activities in the Aravallis, noting that such blanket prohibition led to illegal mining activities.

The top court had said that “it may not be in the interest of ecology and environment if further mining activities are permitted to be carried out without a body of experts, such as ICFRE, examining the issue of protection of the conservation areas.”

It had directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) to prepare a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the Aravalli hills and ranges.

“The MPSM will provide adequate data on the basis of geo-referenced ecological assessment and identify the areas which have wildlife and other high eco-sensitive areas, which are required to be conserved. The MPSM will also provide data as to how sustainable mining is to be conducted,” a Bench led by CJI BR Gavai said.

However, it had ordered that “in the meantime, the mining activities in the mines which are already in operation would be continued in strict compliance with the recommendations made by the Committee (SC-appointed Central Empowered Committee) in its Report”.

It directed that upon the MPSM being finalised by the Ministry of Environment and Forests in consultation with the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), mining would be permitted as per the MPSM only in those areas wherein sustainable mining could be permitted.

The Bench, which also included Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice NV Anjaria, said a complete ban on mining could lead to illegal mining activities being carried out, creation of land/mining mafias and criminalisation. “…insofar as a ban on mining is concerned, we do not propose to impose any such ban on the present legal mining activities that are already being undertaken in the Aravalli Hills and Ranges,” it said.

“We are, therefore, of the considered opinion that if such an MPSM is carried out for the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, it can also identify the areas where sustainable mining activities could be permitted. We therefore find that it will be appropriate to prepare a Management Plan, in the nature of MPSM for Sarandha (Jharkhand), for the Aravalli Hills and Ranges,” it said.

The top court said that “taking all aspects of the matter into consideration, especially the fact that the Aravalli Hills and Ranges harbour rich biodiversity, with twenty-two wildlife sanctuaries, four tiger reserves, the Keoladeo National Park, along with wetlands like Sultanpur, Sambhar, Siliserh, and Asola Bhati, and aquifers that recharge river systems including the ones at Chambal, Sabarmati, Luni, Mahi, and Banas, it is more than appropriate that before permitting further sustainable mining activities, the same are preceded by preparation of an MPSM.”

The Bench accepted the Committee’s recommendations regarding definition of Aravalli and the measures suggested for preventing illegal mining and permitting only sustainable mining in the Aravali Hills and Ranges.

It had directed that the MPSM must identify permissible areas for mining, ecologically sensitive, conservation-critical and restoration- priority areas within the Aravali landscape where mining shall be strictly prohibited or permitted only under exceptional and scientifically justified circumstances and incorporate a thorough analysis of cumulative environmental impacts and the ecological carrying capacity of the region besides including detailed post-mining restoration and rehabilitation measures.