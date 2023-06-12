Supreme Court to hear plea against Delhi High Court order staying notice to bike-taxi firms

New Delhi, June 11
The Supreme Court (SC) will on Monday take up the Delhi Government’s petition challenging a high court order, staying a notice to bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber and allowing them to operate till the final policy is notified.
Hearing today
- The Delhi Government had issued a notice, cautioning bike-taxis against plying in Delhi
- The Delhi High Court had stayed the notice, allowing aggregators to operate till the final policy was notified
The matter is likely to be heard by a Vacation Bench, led by Justice Aniruddha Bose, which had on Friday asked the Centre to respond to the Delhi Government’s petition challenging the May 26 HC order.
On behalf of the Delhi Government, senior advocate Manish Vashisht had contended that the HC’s decision to stay the government’s notice was like virtually allowing the writ petition filed by Rapido.
Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, which runs Rapido, contended before the HC that the Delhi Government order directing it to immediately stop non-transport two-wheelers from carrying passengers on hire-and-reward or for commercial purposes was passed without any reason or rationale.
It also said a blanket ban on the petitioner’s services impacted the lives and livelihood of a huge number of vehicle owners and riders as well as a substantial number of daily commuters.
In a public notice issued earlier this year, the government had cautioned bike-taxis against plying in Delhi and warned that violations would make aggregators liable for a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.
