DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging validity of Waqf Amendment Act on April 16

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging validity of Waqf Amendment Act on April 16

More than 10 petitions have been filed in the top court challenging the validity of the newly enacted law
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:59 PM Apr 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A three-judge Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear on April 16 the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

According to the apex court website, Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan are also part of the Bench for hearing the pleas.

The Centre on Tuesday filed a caveat in the apex court and sought a hearing before any order was passed in the matter.

Advertisement

Caveat is filed by a party in the high courts and the apex court to ensure that no orders are passed without hearing it.

Over 10 petitions, including those by politicians and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were filed in the top court challenging the validity of the newly enacted law.

Advertisement

The Central Government on Tuesday notified the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which was passed by Parliament last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper