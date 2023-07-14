Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 13

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear the bail pleas of senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases arising out of the Delhi excise policy scam.

Sisodia’s petitions challenging the Delhi High Court’s separate orders refusing to grant him bail are listed before a Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Bela M Trivedi on July 14.

Excise policy scam: 2nd chargesheet against 5 The CBI has filed the second supplementary chargesheet against five accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case in which former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also an accused

A CBI spokesperson said the alleged role of the accused was found in respect of transfer of ill-gotten money amounting to Rs 44.54 cr to Goa for the Assembly election via hawala channel

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on July 10 agreed to list his petitions on Friday after senior counsel AM Singhvi submitted that Sisodia’s wife was admitted to a hospital.

The CBI and ED registered cases against Sisodia after Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged scam on the basis of a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary. Sisodia, who also held the excise portfolio among many as Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26. Later, the ED arrested him on March 9 in a money laundering case. He continues to be in custody since then. He resigned from the Cabinet on February 28.

The High Court on May 30 denied bail to him in the scam case being probed by the CBI, saying having been the Deputy CM and Excise Minister, he is a “high-profile” person who has the potential to influence the witnesses.

On July 3, the high court declined him bail in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the city government’s excise policy, holding the charges against him were “very serious in nature”. Earlier, the High Court on May 30 dismissed Sisodia’s bail plea. However, Sisodia has denied the allegations and asserted that he’s innocent.

