Supreme Court to reopen after 'partial working days' on Monday

As the Supreme Court reopens after ‘partial working days’ (summer vacation) on Monday, several important cases, including the Ram Temple donation theft, unpredictable airfare fluctuations and the dressage team selection are listed for hearing.

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A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will take up three petitions seeking an independent probe by the CBI under the top court’s direct supervision into the finances of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following allegations of misappropriation of donations at Ram Temple, Ayodhya.

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The first PIL filed by Narendra Kumar Goswami, a petitioner-in-person, sought a CBI probe into the matter and an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of the finances of the Trust which manages the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

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The second one — by petitioners-in-person advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav — has also sought a fair and time-bound probe by a CBI-led multi-disciplinary SIT into allegations of misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. They wanted the SIT to investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported "illegalities" concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh, the third PIL sought transfer of the ongoing probe to the CBI under top court’s direct supervision. He has sought a comprehensive forensic audit of all donations, transactions and assets of the Trust by an independent agency. The Trust should be directed to publish audited financial statements and donation records on its official website in the interest of public transparency, the PIL demanded.

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The top court is also likely to take up a PIL seeking regulatory guidelines to control the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfares and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India. A Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath will hear the PIL filed by activist S Laxminarayanan, who has also sought a robust and independent regulator that ensures transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector.

On May 15, the top court had said there should be some rationalisation of airfares and asked the Centre to provide relief to flyers, while flagging that on the same day, one airline flying in the same sector charges a particular airfare while other charges a different airfare.

A Bench led by Justice PS Narasimha will also hear a petition challenging the Delhi High Court's refusal to interfere with the non-selection of riders Anush Agarwalla and Sudipti Hajela in India's dressage team for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

The CJI-led by Bench is scheduled to take up a plea by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) challenging a part of the Securities Appellate Tribunal order granting relief to managers and the company secretary of Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd (SICCL).

Besides market regulator SEBI's plea, all the pending Sahara matters, including the return of monies to investors, were also listed for hearing.