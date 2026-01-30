Surajkund Fair begins tomorrow

The Faridabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory for the 39th Surajkund International Self-Reliant Craft Fair, which started in Faridabad on January 31. Lakhs of visitors from India and abroad are expected to arrive in the fair.

The traffic police have made special arrangements for the convenience of visitors to the fair and to maintain smooth traffic flow. Ten parking spaces have been designated for vehicles arriving at the fair.

Maqsood Ahmed, DCP traffic, Faridabad said that during the fair, from January 31 to February 15, entry of heavy and commercial vehicles will be restricted on many routes from 7.00 am to 12.00 noon every day. The restricted routes are from Pali towards the shooting range, from Ankhir towards Surajkund, from NHPC Chowk towards Surajkund and from Prahladpur Delhi border towards Surajkund.

He added that the drivers travelling from Gurugram to Delhi via Faridabad could use alternative routes, from Sainik Colony turn via Ankhir Chowk to Badkhal Road towards Delhi and from Sainik Colony turn via Pyali Chowk to Bata Chowk and Mathura Road towards Delhi. Drivers coming to Surajkund from Prahladpur Delhi Border and Shooting Range should not go directly to Surajkund but should enter Faridabad via National Highway via Badarpur Border. Drivers coming from NHPC Chowk towards Surajkund should also use the National Highway to enter Faridabad city.

On the other hand, the Gurugram traffic police has also issued a traffic advisory and banned heavy vehicles going from Gurugram to Faridabad for 15 days.

“For security reasons and for smooth passage of vehicles, movement of heavy vehicles on the Faridabad road leading to Surajkund Mela will be completely banned from January 30 to February 15, from 7.00am to 11.00pm daily. All heavy vehicle drivers will proceed towards their destination using KMP or other alternative routes. Parking of heavy vehicles on the roadside will also be prohibited during this period”, a police spokesperson said.

Delhi Govt to run bus service

To ensure smooth and affordable public transport for visitors to the Surajkund International Crafts Mela, the Delhi Government has announced a special dedicated bus service to the mela grounds.

The service will be operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) from January 31 to February 15.

The route will pass through Badarpur Metro Station, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Prahladpur, Surajkund Chowk and Manav Rachna School, providing last-mile connectivity to metro commuters.