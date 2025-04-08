“Surgery, hormonal injections”: Bangladeshi immigrants turn transgenders to avoid arrest by Delhi Police

Five Bangladeshi nationals, who entered India illegally, underwent minor surgeries and took “hormonal injections” to disguise themselves as transgender individuals. This drastic measure was allegedly taken to evade detection by the Delhi Police. The accused, identified as Md Shakidul (24), Md Dulal Akhtar alias Hazera Bibi (36), Md Amirul Islam alias Monika (31), Md Mahir alias Mahi (22), and Saddam Hussain alias Rubina (30), have been handed over to Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation proceedings.

The case, reported from northwest Delhi’s Jahangir Puri area, began with specific intelligence received earlier this month regarding the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals disguising themselves as transgender individuals. According to DCP Bhisham Singh, they allegedly engaged in begging and other activities at traffic signals to avoid suspicion. A team was formed to gather information through manual sources and technical surveillance. On April 7, credible information led the police to five individuals near Jahangir Puri metro station. The police laid a trap and apprehended all five suspects.

During the operation, seven mobile phones installed with the banned IMO app were seized, said the officer. The phones were allegedly used to communicate with their families in Bangladesh. The accused revealed during interrogation that they had entered India through “porous borders” with the assistance of agents and travelled to Delhi by train. “They further disclosed that they adopted disguises, underwent minor surgeries, and took hormonal injections to change their sex and appearance, aiming to avoid detection,” said the DCP.