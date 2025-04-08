DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / “Surgery, hormonal injections”: Bangladeshi immigrants turn transgenders to avoid arrest by Delhi Police

“Surgery, hormonal injections”: Bangladeshi immigrants turn transgenders to avoid arrest by Delhi Police

According to DCP (northwest) Bhisham Singh, they allegedly engaged in begging and other activities at traffic signals to avoid suspicion
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:00 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Five Bangladeshi nationals, who entered India illegally, underwent minor surgeries and took “hormonal injections” to disguise themselves as transgender individuals. This drastic measure was allegedly taken to evade detection by the Delhi Police. The accused, identified as Md Shakidul (24), Md Dulal Akhtar alias Hazera Bibi (36), Md Amirul Islam alias Monika (31), Md Mahir alias Mahi (22), and Saddam Hussain alias Rubina (30), have been handed over to Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for deportation proceedings.

The case, reported from northwest Delhi’s Jahangir Puri area, began with specific intelligence received earlier this month regarding the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals disguising themselves as transgender individuals. According to DCP Bhisham Singh, they allegedly engaged in begging and other activities at traffic signals to avoid suspicion. A team was formed to gather information through manual sources and technical surveillance. On April 7, credible information led the police to five individuals near Jahangir Puri metro station. The police laid a trap and apprehended all five suspects.

During the operation, seven mobile phones installed with the banned IMO app were seized, said the officer. The phones were allegedly used to communicate with their families in Bangladesh. The accused revealed during interrogation that they had entered India through “porous borders” with the assistance of agents and travelled to Delhi by train. “They further disclosed that they adopted disguises, underwent minor surgeries, and took hormonal injections to change their sex and appearance, aiming to avoid detection,” said the DCP.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper