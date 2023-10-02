Delhi police arrest suspected ISIS terrorist Shanawaz

New Delhi, October 2
Delhi Police have arrested one of NIA's most wanted terrorists, Shahnawaz, who is alleged to have links with an ISIS module, officials said on Monday.
Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune police and was living in Delhi, they said. He carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh.
An engineer by profession, Shahnawaz was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell and is currently being questioned, officials said.
Four to five people, connected to the module and detained in the matter, are also being interrogated, they said.
Shanawaz was found to have some chemical substance on him, which was seized, officials said.
Police have also recovered other incriminating material suspected to be used for IED fabrication, they said.
