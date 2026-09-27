Suspected skeletal remains near Delhi temple found to be artificial

A scare triggered by the discovery of a suspected skeletal structure near a temple on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg on Saturday turned out to be a false alarm after forensic examination revealed that the remains were merely an artificial model, likely used for school laboratory instruction.

The incident came to light after Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers discovered a wooden box containing an assembled skeletal structure during a routine cleanliness drive near Kali Mata Mandir.

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Upon receiving information about the recovery, a police team was immediately dispatched to the site. Officers found the wooden box with the old assembled structure inside. No bloodstains or other suspicious materials were found on or around the box.

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During the preliminary inquiry, police learned that the contents of the box had been purchased as scrap from Government Boys Senior Secondary School on Mata Sundari Road, along with other old and broken articles.

According to the school’s principal, the institution relocated to a new building in 2023. The old and broken items left at the former site were subsequently disposed of as scrap during a cleanliness drive conducted in July this year.

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A Forensic and Crime Team examined the material at the spot. Based on a preliminary assessment, the forensic expert indicated that the structure consisted solely of artificial bones, rather than human skeletal remains. The expert noted that such models are commonly used for educational and study purposes, including science laboratory demonstrations in schools.

Police confirmed that, at this stage, there is no ‘prima facie’ indication of any criminal offence in connection with the matter.